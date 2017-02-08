Plain Dealing’s Keldrick Carper has been named to the Louisiana Football Coaches Association’s composite All-State football team.

Carper, who has enrolled at Texas A&M, made the team at wide receiver. The composite team includes all classes.

Carper was also named Class 1A first team at wide receiver and second team at defensive back.

Parkway junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. was named to the Class 5A first team. Parkway junior quarterback Justin Rogers was named honorable mention.

Benton wide receiver John Westmoreland, a recent Southern Arkansas signee, was named to the Class 4A second team.

