Plain Dealing’s Washington impressive in scrimmage

Obviously, the big question going into spring football practice at Plain Dealing was this: Who will fill the void left by star Keldrick Carper.

Carper, now at Texas A&M, did it all for the Lions for four seasons. His played quarterback, defensive back, receiver and running back.

“Honestly it was a group effort as numerous players stepped up in our scrimmage vs. Lakeside (May 16),” Plain Dealing coach James Thurman said in an email.

The offense turned in an impressive performance.

Plain Dealing’s first team scored five times in the controlled portion of the scrimmage and twice during a live period.

The defense also played well. Lakeside did not score in the controlled portion. The Warriors did score twice in the live period but one drive was just 10 yards.

Derreon Washington was impressive on both sides of the ball.

He caught five passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 17 tackles, including five for loss.

Dada Washington-Carper completed 14 of 19 passes for 346 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 66 yards and a TD.

Matt Sullivan was 3 of 3 for 50 yards and a second-team score. Sullivan also caught two passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Williams caught five passes for 59 yards.

Shavolyea McKinney rushed five times for 27 yards and a TD.

Ladarious O’Neal scored for the second team on a reception. Tray O’Neal had two catches for 35 yards and a TD.

Plain Dealing is coming off a 5-7 season that included a 14-6 upset over No. 4 Oberlin in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

Thurman said the Lions were only able to get in seven days of spring practice. But the performance in the scrimmage gives his team a boost going into summer workouts.

“Spring practice went really well for us,” Thurman said.

