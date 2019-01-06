High school football: Six parish players make honorable mention 5A All-State

Six players from Bossier Parish schools were named honorable mention on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State football team.

Three Haughton players were selected — junior wide receiver/quarterback/return specialist CJ McWilliams. junior wide receiver Tristan Sweeney and sophomore quarterback Peyton Stovall.

Airline junior twin defensive backs Brian Marshall and Brandon Marshall were also selected along with Parkway linebacker Kentravious Morris.

McWilliams accounted for 1,267 yards rushing, passing and receiving during the regular season. He was the Offensive MVP on the All-Parish team.

Stovall completed 85 or 124 passes for 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns. He suffered a shoulder injury late in a Week 7 game against Byrd and played only one series the rest of the season.

Sweeney was Bossier Parish’s leading receiver in the regular season with 47 catches for 746 yards and five touchdowns.

Brandon Marshall had 76 tackles, including six for loss, six pass breakups and one forced fumble. Brian Marshall had 59 tackles, including seven for loss, seven pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Morris was in on 88 tackles. He also had two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

CLASS 5A

OFFENSE

Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats

WR Chandler Whitfield Zachary 5-9 160 Sr.

WR Tyjae Spears Ponchatoula 5-11 185 Sr.

TE Ray Parker Ruston 6-5 285 Sr.

OL Ahmad Bradley Ehret 6-1 280 Sr.

OL Preston Guedry John Curtis 5-11 260 Sr.

OL Victor Cutler West Monroe 6-3 290 Sr.

OL Kolby Matthews Zachary 6-0 310 Sr.

OL Cameron Davis Captain Shreve 6-2 285 Sr.

QB Keilon Brown Zachary 6-0 180 Jr.

RB John Emery Destrehan 5-11 202 Sr.

RB Harlan Dixon Slidell 6-0 175 Jr.

RB Cam Wright West Monroe 5-9 185 Sr.

ATH Travis Mumphry Ehret 6-1 190 Sr.

PK Scotty Roblow Byrd 6-4 156 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats

DL Dalvin Hutchinson West Monroe 6-1 312 Sr.

DL Andrew Gleason West Monroe 6-2 240 Sr.

DL Perry Ganci Jesuit 6-2 248 Sr.

DL Elijah Chatman Evangel 6-3 250 Sr.

LB Donte Starks Ehret 6-1 215 Sr.

LB Wes Brady Zachary 5-11 225 Sr.

LB Carl Glass Ouachita 5-10 185 Jr.

LB Na’Drian Dizadare Evangel 6-2 200 Sr.

DB Latrell Charles Acadiana 5-11 175 Sr.

DB Jadarius Clark Alexandria 6-2 180 Jr.

DB Tyler Judson Zachary 6-0 185 Sr.

DB Donald Clay John Curtis 5-11 175 Sr.

KR Michael Hamburg West Monroe 5-10 148 Sr.

P Cole Cazenave Catholic-BR 6-0 185 Sr.

OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: KEILON BROWN, ZACHARY

OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: ELIJAH CHATMAN, EVANGEL CHRISTIAN

COACH OF THE YEAR: DARNELL LEE, EAST ASCENSION

Honorable mention

Anthony Ruffin Jr., Terrebonne; Johnny Carter III, Terrebonne; Thor Boudreaux, New Iberia; William Black, New Iberia; Tay Cole, Ponchatoula; Jaquez Jackson, Ouachita; Jonathan Williams, Ouachita; Ethan Swanner, West Monroe; Chandler Moncrief, West Monroe; Brooks Miller, West Monroe; Dylan Skinner, Ruston; Camdyn Crowe, Ruston; Tyrik Mitchell, Hammond; CJ McWilliams, Haughton; Horatio Ruffins, Evangel; Blake Shapen, Evangel; DJ Fleming, Captain Shreve; Tristan Sweeney, Haughton; Nick Erwin, Byrd; Kentravious Morris, Parkway; Brandon Marshall, Airline; Brian Marshall, Airline; Brian Thomas Walker; Jalen Cook, Walker; Byron Lockhart, Walker; Deron Coleman, Ehret; Hunter Brown, Barbe; Jerren Gilbert, Sam Houston; Jacob Kieff, Jesuit; A.J. Gillie, Natchitoches Central; Devin Doucet, Acadiana; Falepuke Alo, East Ascension; Gerron Duhon, Sam Houston; Zene Chretien, Barbe; Chaz Ward, Terrebonne; Deon Jenkins, Central Lafourche; Hahsan Jackson, Ruston; Chaunzavia Lewis, Ouachita; Richard Chark, Alexandria; Larryll Greene, Acadiana; Tamauge Sloan, Evangel Christian; Eric Outley, Ruston; Jacob Guidry, Slidell; Peyton Stovall, Haughton; Morgan Clark, Sulphur; Alberto Ontiveros, East Ascension; Max Scheurich, Jesuit; Cayden Reynolds, Alexandria; Ja’Khi Douglas, Terrebonne; Jacob Humphrey, Sam Houston; Caleb Jackson, Zachary; Jacobian Guillory, Alexandria; Angelo Anderson, John Curtis; Kershawn Fisher, Northshore; Braden Carrier, Acadiana; Deshon Hall, East Ascension; Elijah Reames, Catholic-BR; Cullen Butler, Terrebonne; Edgerrin Cooper, Covington; Jake LeFleur, Sulphur; Michael Harlow, Sam Houston; Mikinzi Nash, Pineville; Jonathan Mestayer, Catholic-BR; Dequann Mitchell, East Ascension; Tyrone Lewis, Hammond; Bruce LaRocca, Barbe; Austin Dunlap, Northshore; Chandler Washington, Covington; Branden Walker, Sulphur; Adonis Friloux, Hahnville; Tyler Grubbs, Holy Cross; Ahmad Harris, East Jefferson; Greg Brooks, West Jefferson; Ishmael Burdine, Slidell; Donovan Kaufman, Rummel; Jarius Monroe, East St. John; Dontrell Smith, Destrehan; Chaz Burchfield, Slidell; Chase Cooke, Destrehan; Deron Coleman, Ehret; Brady Faust, Brother Martin; Dywan Griffin, Landry-Walker; Tyler Kirkwood, Holy Cross; Broderick Martin, St. Augustine; Koy Moore, Rummel; Jordan Pickney, Ehret; Noah Varnado, Jesuit; Chad Alexander, Landry-Walker; Iverson Celestine, Fontainebleau; Collin Guggenheim, John Curtis; Jack Mashburn, St. Paul’s.