High school football: Week 2 Bossier Parish offensive statistical leaders

NOTE: Parkway has played one game; Plain Dealing Week 2 stats

PASSING

C-A-I Yards TDs

Peyton Stovall, Haughton 16-22-1 260 3

Brad Fream, Airline 15-27-3 234 2

Ken Gay, Benton 11-32-2 143 2

Clint Lasiter, Benton 9-25-4 123 1

Jordan Gladney, Airline 9-16-0 121 1

Amani Larry, Parkway 5-9-0 97 1

Artavious Washington-Carper, PD 4-6-0 63 2

RUSHING

Carries Yards TDs

Keyshawn Davis, Haughton 28 233 3

Adrian Brooks, Airline 27 129 2

Cameron Barnett, Benton 18 105 1

Sentavion Burns, Bossier 13 100 1

Ladavious Scott, Plain Dealing 12 98 1

Keldric Moody, Benton 28 97 1

Terence McCauley, Plain Dealing 16 90 0

Roderick Francis, Bossier 6 84 0

Peyton Stovall, Haughton 7 74 1

Jamall Asberry, Parkway 6 66 0

Thomas Williams, Airline 12 57 1

Alijah Barnett, Parkway 4 51 1

Rico St. Fluer, Bossier 8 49 1

Michael Green, Bossier 5 44 2

Deondre Summage, Bossier 8 39 1

Tristan Sweeney, Haughton 3 35 1

Derion Phil, Haughton 8 32 1

Kaleb Allen, Airline 4 28 0

Tristan Sweeney, Haughton 3 25 1

Caleb Shearin, Parkway 1 22 0

Jamaal Brooks, Bossier 8 23 0

Sean Hardison, Haughton 2 21 1

Clint Lasiter, Benton 5 21 0

Artavious Washington-Carper, PD 3 20 1

RECEIVING

Catches Yards TDs

CJ McWilliams, Haughton 6 121 3

Chase Turner, Parkway 4 97 1

Bubba Osby, Benton 6 96 0

Daniel Smith, Airline 4 88 2

Legend Denler, Benton 2 80 1

Tristan Sweeney, Haughton 6 79 0

Kevin Pouncy, Airline 3 70 0

Matthew Whitten, Haughton 3 70 0

Malik Antwine 4 68 2

Ladarious O’Neal Plain Dealing 2 57 2

Garrison Wade, Airline 2 38 1

Antavious Freeman, Airline 3 37 0

Thomas Williams, Airline 1 33 0

Adrian Brooks, Airline 2 27 0

Alec Crain, Parkway 1 22 0

Jamaal Brooks, Bossier 1 18 0

Jackson Illingworth, Benton 3 17 0

