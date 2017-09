Tweet on Twitter

Airline (3-1)

Sept. 1 Union Parish W 30-0

Sept. 8 @ Bastrop W 27-26

Sept. 15 @ Ruston L 36-18

Sept. 22 vs. Southwood W 49-6

Sept. 29 Parkway

Oct. 6 Evangel

Oct. 13 @ N. Webster

Oct. 20 Capt. Shreve

Oct. 26 vs. Byrd (LHS)

Nov. 3 @ Haughton

Benton (4-0)

Sept. 1 Wossman W 49-7

Sept. 8 @ ASH W 63-25

Sept. 15 Tioga W 48-16

Sept. 22 Bossier W 49-6

Sept. 29 Northwood

Oct. 6 @ Minden

Oct. 12 @ North DeSoto

Oct. 20 Huntington

Oct. 27 vs. Woodlawn (IS)

Nov. 3 @ Booker T. Washington

Bossier (2-2)

Sept. 1 @ Madison W 42-28

Sept 8 North Caddo W 47-41

Sept. 15 @ Logansport L 48-21

Sept. 22 @ Benton L 49-6

Sept. 29 Huntington

Oct. 6 @ North DeSoto

Oct. 13 Booker T. Washington

Oct. 20 Woodlawn (LHS)

Oct. 27 @ Minden

Nov. 3 Northwood

Haughton (3-1)

Sept. 1 Minden W 42-7

Sept. 8 Booker T. Washington W 42-6

Sept. 14 vs. Woodlawn L 32-24

Sept. 22 Byrd W 44-19

Sept. 29 @ Evangel

Oct. 6 Franklin Parish

Oct. 12 vs. Captain Shreve (LHS)

Oct. 20 vs. Southwood (LHS)

Oct. 27 Parkway

Nov. 3 Airline

Parkway (1-3)

Sept. 1 Booker T. Washington W 35-8

Sept. 8 vs. Pearl (Miss.) L 50-27

Sept. 15 @ Pulaski Academy (Ark.) L 62-21

Sept. 22 Evangel L 52-0

Sept. 29 @ Airline

Oct. 6 Capt. Shreve

Oct. 13 vs. Byrd (LHS)

Oct. 20 Homer

Oct. 27 @ Haughton

Nov. 3 Southwood

Plain Dealing (3-1)

Sept. 1 University Academy W 47-0

Sept. 8 @ Bolton W 39-15

Sept. 15 @ Northwood L 42-0

Sept. 22 @ Ringgold W 31-0

Sept. 29 Green Oaks

Oct. 6 @ Jonesboro-Hodge

Oct. 13 Arcadia

Oct. 20 @ Haynesville

Oct. 27 Lincoln Prep

Nov. 3 Homer