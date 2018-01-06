The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Bossier Lady Kats won district games Friday night.

In District 1-5A, Airline downed Byrd 52-29 at Byrd. In District 1-4A, Benton knocked off Booker T. Washington 66-60 at Benton and Bossier routed Northwood 66-31 at Northwood.

In other District 1-5A games, Parkway lost to Evangel Christian 47-38 at home, and Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 81-31 on the road.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing fell to Arcadia 46-39 at Arcadia.

At Byrd, Zahria Lloyd led Airline with 17 points. She also played well defensively, finishing with four steals.

Kei McCoy had 14 points, seven rebounds and steals. Taaliyah Johnson also had a solid all-around game with 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Airline improved to 8-12 overall and 2-1 in 1-5A. Byrd dropped to 3-16 and 1-3.

At Benton, Emily Ward had a huge game for the Lady Tigers, scoring 25 points and grabbing 21 rebounds.

Qua Chambers scored 21 points. Jada Anderson added 10.

Benton trailed 34-27 at the half then went on a 25-10 run in the third quarter to take control.

The Lady Tigers improved to 16-4 and 4-0. BTW dropped to 9-10 and 2-2.

At Northwood, Traciona Russell and Nadi Williams scored 16 points each to lead the Lady Kats.

Bossier led by 10 at the half and then went on a 21-2 run in the third quarter.

The Lady Kats sank eight 3-pointers. Jasmine Ford had three and finished with nine points.

Bossier improved to 16-3 and 3-1. Northwood dropped to 5-13 and 0-4.

Bossier is No. 2 in the LHSAA Class 4A power rankings and Benton is No. 1. The Lady Kats and the Lady Tigers face off Tuesday at Benton.

Parkway fell to 9-11 and 2-2 with the loss to Evangel (10-13, 2-1).

Haughton dropped to 8-8 and 1-2 with the loss to Shreve (16-4, 4-0). The Lady Gators are No. 4 in the 5A power rankings.

Plain Dealing fell to 7-12 and 1-2 with the loss to Arcadia (13-4, 4-0). The Lady Hornets are No. 2 in the Class 1A power rankings.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com