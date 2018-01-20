The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers, Bossier Lady Kats and Plain Dealing Lady Lions posted district victories in girls basketball action Friday night.

In District 1-5A, Airline downed Haughton 59-47 at Airline.

In District 1-4A, Benton defeated Woodlawn 56-41 at Benton, and Bossier knocked off Booker T. Washington 62-56 at Bossier.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing defeated Ringgold 66-11 at Plain Dealing.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings led 49-47 with two minutes to play then closed the game with a 10-0 run.

Airline’s Taaliyah Johnson scored six points in the fourth quarter. Keiarra McCoy and Zahria Lloyd, who hit a big 3-pointer, scored five each.

McCoy led the Vikings with 18 points. Lloyd finished with 17, including 11 in the second half. Johnson scored 15, including two first-quarter 3-pointers.

Taralyn Sweeney paced Haughton with 19 points, including 11 in the second quarter. Champagne Dennis tossed in 18, including two 3-pointers.

Airline improved to 10-14 overall and 4-3 in 1-5A. Haughton dropped to 8-11 and 0-6. Captain Shreve (18-4, 6-0) leads the district.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers broke open a close game in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Knights 17-6 after leading by three at the half.

Qua Chambers led four Benton players in double figures with 20 points, including 11 in the second quarter. Jada Anderson added 12, Emily Ward 11 and Abbie Wynn 10.

The Lady Tigers improved to 18-5 overall and 6-1 in district. They are tied for first with Minden (25-1, 6-1) and Huntington (16-7, 6-1).

At Bossier, the Lady Kats avenged a 51-49 loss to BTW on Dec. 19. Bossier improved to 18-5 and 5-3.

At Plain Dealing, Denya Lewis tossed in 16 points to lead four Lady Lions in double figures. Damariel Evans added 12, Niarelle Scott 11 and Laterrica Stewart 10.

Plain Dealing improved to 8-13 overall and 3-3 in 1-1A.

