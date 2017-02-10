The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers closed the regular season with victories Friday night.

Airline defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs 63-55 in a District 1-5A game at Haughton. Benton downed Northwood 60-15 in a District 1-4A game at Northwood.

In another 1-4A game, the Bossier Lady Kats put a scare into Woodlawn before falling 62-59 at Woodlawn.

In District 1-1A, the Plain Dealing Lady Lions did the same to defending state champion Arcadia but the Lady Hornets came out on top 39-36.

At Haughton, senior KeKe Marshall scored 21 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Lady Vikings. Makayla Bendaw added 10.

Airline finished the regular season 14-14 overall and 7-5 in 1-5A. The Lady Vikings were No. 31 in the updated Class 5A power rankings released Friday by the LHSAA. If nothing changes, Airline will travel to Gonzalez to play No. 2 seed East Ascension in the first round of the playoffs.

Official pairings will be announced Monday.

Freshman Takaiyah Sweeney paced Haughton with 23 points, including six 3-pointers. She hit five from long range in the second half. Champagne Dennis added 12.

Haughton finished 12-16 overall and 3-9 in district.

At Northwood, Qua Chambers and Emily Ward scored 19 and 16 points, respectively, to lead Benton. Ward scored all of her points in the first half, and Chambers scored all but four of hers as Lady Tigers reserves saw plenty of action.

Benton closed the regular season 17-14 overall and 6-4 in 1-4A. The Lady Tigers were No. 24 in the Class 4A power rankings and will be on the road in the first round.

At Woodlawn, Bossier trailed 30-22 at the half but roared back in the third quarter and led by two going into the fourth. The Lady Knights outscored the Lady Kats 22-17 in the final period.

Bossier’s Destiny Thomas scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Kelcee Marshall added 17 points. Navia Johnson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Bossier finished the regular season 14-15 and 5-5 in district. The Lady Kats were No. 16 in the power rankings. If that stands, they will host a first-round playoff game. However, Woodlawn (17-9, 8-2), which finished second in 1-4A, was one spot behind Bossier and could move up.

At Plain Dealing, the Lady Lions had a chance to send the game into overtime but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Plain Dealing trailed 12-3 after the first quarter but cut the deficit to three at the half. Arcadia led by six going into the fourth quarter.

Hershey Stumon and Teunna Perry led the Lady Lions with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Letricia Baker topped Arcadia with 20.

The Lady Lions closed the regular season 14-11 and 10-4. Plain Dealing was the district runner-up behind Arcadia (26-2, 14-0), which has won 25 in a row.

Plain Dealing was No. 13 in the 1A power rankings and will host a first-round playoff game.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com