High school girls basketball: Airline, Benton, Haughton win

The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs posted basketball victories Tuesday night.

Airline defeated Bossier 58-47 at Airline, Benton downed Parkway 68-37 at Elm Grove and Haughton dropped North DeSoto 68-31 at North DeSoto.

Plain Dealing fell to Gibsland-Coleman 60-35 on the road.

Airline (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory over Bossier.

The Lady Vikings led 27-18 at the half. The Lady Bearkats rallied in the third quarter, hitting three 3-pointers and cutting the lead to one. But Airline finished the quarter strong and led 42-34 going into the fourth.

Keirra McCoy and Anwaar Shihadeh led Airline with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Shihadeh scored seven in the second quarter.

Tamayah McMillon scored eight of her 10 points in the second half. Kayla Hampton scored seven of her eight in the first.

Freshman Sanaa Brown paced Bossier (0-8) with 20 points, all in the second half. She keyed Bossier’s third-quarter rally with two 3-pointers and 11 points. Traciona Russell added 12 points, including a 3-pointer in the third quarter.

Airline is playing in the South Beauregard tournament beginning Thursday.

Benton improved to 5-0 with its victory over Parkway. The game was moved from Parkway to Elm Grove because the scoreboard wasn’t working at Parkway.

Emily Ward paced Benton with 24 points. Qua Chambers added 19.

Sh’Diamond McKnight led Parkway (2-1) with 21 points.

Benton is traveling to Baton Rouge for the St. Michael the Archangel tournament. The Lady Tigers face Denham Springs on Thursday. They play defending Division I state champion John Curtis on Saturday. John Curtis, which went undefeated last season, is off to a 5-0 start.

Taralyn Sweeney poured in 22 points to lead Haughton past North DeSoto. Takaiyah Sweeney added 10. The Lady Bucs (3-4) open play in the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational Wednesday at 8:30 against Lakeside at Haughton Middle School.