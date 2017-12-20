The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won girls basketball district openers Tuesday night.

In District 1-5A, Airline downed Haughton 62-45 at Haughton. In District 1-4A, Benton topped Woodlawn 64-40 at Woodlawn.

In another District 1-4A opener, the Bossier Lady Kats dropped at tough 51-49 decision to Booker T. Washington at BTW.

At Haughton, Airline (6-10) had four double-figure scorers in the victory.

Zahria Lloyd and Makayla Bendaw led the way with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Taaliyah Johnson and Keirra McCoy scored 10 each.

Champagne Dennis had a big game for Haughton (7-6), hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 26 points. Takaiyah Sweeney added 13.

The game was tied at 21 in the first half. The Lady Vikings took control in the third with a 19-7 run. McCoy led six Airline players who scored in the quarter with seven points.

At Woodlawn, Qua Chambers led Benton (12-3) with 20 points. Emily Ward added 15 and Abbie Wynn 13.

Chambers hit a 3-pointer and scored six points as the Lady Tigers rolled to a 16-4 first-quarter lead.

Bossier dropped to 10-3 with the close loss to BTW.

