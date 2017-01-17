The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won girls basketball district games Tuesday night.

Airline pulled away in the third quarter for a 66-27 District 1-5A victory over the Haughton Lady Bucs at Airline. Benton rolled past Northwood 54-11 in District 1-4A home game.

Also in District 1-4A, the Bossier Lady Kats couldn’t overcome a slow start in a 60-47 home loss to Woodlawn. In District 1-1A, the defending state champion Arcadia Lady Hornets were too much for Plain Dealing, defeating the Lady Lions 57-36 at Arcadia.

In a non-district game, Parkway defeated Green Oaks 45-35 at Parkway. It was Coach Gloria Williams’ Lady Panthers’ second straight win. They picked up their first district victory, 51-38, over Byrd on Friday.

At Airline, the Lady Bucs hung with the Lady Vikings in the first half and trailed by just six at the break.

But Haughton couldn’t handle Airline’s full-court pressure defense in the third quarter. The Lady Vikings made numerous steals and forced multiple turnovers in a 28-5 run.

Traciona Russell led Airline’s balanced scoring attack with 13 points. Keke Marshall and Ladayjah Means added 10 each. Seven other Lady Vikings scored.

Champagne Dennis led Haughton with 10 points.

Airline improved to 11-11 overall and 4-2 in district. In the other District 1-5A games, Evangel Christian defeated Southwood 57-52 in overtime and Captain Shreve dropped Byrd 59-39.

Evangel (20-6, 5-1) and Shreve (19-5, 5-1) are tied for the district lead with Airline and Southwood (17-6, 4-2) one game back.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers outscored the outmanned Lady Falcons 24-0 in the first quarter.

Emily Ward led eight Benton players who scored with 22 points. Abbie Wynn added eight and Claire Ambrose seven.

The Lady Tigers improved to 13-11 and 2-1.

At Bossier, Destiny Thomas scored 20 points grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Lady Kats (10-12, 1-2), who trailed 12-4 after the first quarter. Chloe Walker added 11 points.

In the other 1-4A games, leader Minden (20-2, 3-0) routed Fair Park 75-35. The Huntington-North DeSoto hadn’t been reported on MaxPreps or the LHSAA website as of late Tuesday night.

At Arcadia, Dra Briggs and Latterica Stewart led Plain Dealing (8-10, 4-2) with 11 and and 10 points, respectively. Arcadia improved to 19-2 and 6-0.

