The Airline Lady Vikings and Bossier Lady Kats posted district victories over Bossier Parish foes in girls basketball action Tuesday night.

Airline defeated Parkway 43-19 at Parkway, and Bossier downed Benton 61-42 at Bossier.

In a District 1-1A game, the Plain Dealing Lady Lions rolled past Ringgold 71-11 for their fourth straight victory.

At Parkway, Airline improved to 13-13 overall and 6-4 in district. The Lady Vikings were No. 31 in the Class 5A power rankings released Tuesday by the LHSAA with games left against Haughton and Captain Shreve. The top 32 teams generally make the playoffs.

At Bossier, the Lady Kats blew open a close game in the second half, outscoring the Lady Tigers 33-15 after leading by one at the break.

Destiny Thomas led Bossier with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Kelcee Marshall added 11.

Brianna West scored nine points, including a couple of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions that helped the Lady Kats take control. Navia Johnson and Mai Francis scored seven each.

Bossier improved to 12-13 overall and 4-3 in district. The Lady Kats were No. 16 in the Class 4A power rankings with three games to play.

Benton dropped to 14-14 and 3-4. The Lady Tigers were No. 27 in the power rankings with three games left.

At Plain Dealing, Dra Briggs scored 20 points and Hershey Stumon chipped in with 11 to lead the Lady Lions (12-10, 8-3). Plain Dealing was No. 13 in the Class 1A power rankings with three games left.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com