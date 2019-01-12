High school girls basketball: Airline edges Parkway; Bossier, Haughton notch district victories

The Airline Lady Vikings, Haughton Lady Bucs and Bossier Lady Kats posted girls basketball district victories Friday night.

In District 1-5A, Airline edged Parkway 56-52 in overtime at Parkway, and Haughton downed Evangel Christian 59-36 at Evangel.

In District 1-4A, Bossier topped Huntington 63-53 at Bossier.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing fell to Lincoln Prep 63-22 in Grambling.

At Parkway, the game went into overtime tied at 45.

Freshman Kayla Hampton scored five of her 26 points in the extra period to lift the Lady Vikings (11-13, 3-2) to the victory.

Anwaar Shihadeh scored three in overtime. Tamayah McMillon, who scored nine in the game, and Paris Greenard hit key free throws in OT.

Airline led by three at the half and four going into the fourth quarter.

Bianca Oliver scored six points and Madison Collins five in the final period to help the Lady Panthers rally.

Collins led Parkway (8-13, 2-4) with 13 points. Jada Hardy added 12 and Oliver 10.

At Evangel, Crystal Norton led Haughton (12-11, 3-2) with 16 points. Taralyn and Takaiyah Sweeney scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Norton had 11 points in the first half as the Lady Bucs built a commanding 41-9 lead. Takaiah Sweeney scored all 11 of hers in the first two quarters.

Joy Cooper led Evangel (0-12, 0-5) with 24 points. All but three of those came in the second half.

At Bossier, freshman Sanaa Brown scored 24 points and Kelcee Marshall tossed in 17 to lead the Lady Kats (7-16, 3-3).

Huntington dropped to 7-12 overal and 1-4 in district.

At Lincoln Prep, Plain Dealing fell to 3-12 overall and 1-4 in district. Lincoln Prep improved to 9-9 and 4-1.