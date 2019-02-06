High school girls basketball: Airline, Haughton post 1-5A victories

The Haughton Lady Bucs and the Airline Lady Vikings posted District 1-5A girls basketball victories Tuesday night.

Airline defeated Parkway 45-35 at Airline, and Haughton routed Evangel 75-42.

In a big District 1-4A contest in Minden, a Benton rally in the fourth quarter fell short in a 54-50 loss to the Lady Tiders.

Benton (29-3, 12-1) came into the game No. 1 in the latest Class 4A power rankings. Minden (28-3, 12-1) was No. 3.

The teams split their district meetings. Benton won 52-45 at Benton on Jan. 11. If Benton defeats Northwood on Friday, and Minden downs Huntington, the Lady Tigers and Lady Tiders will share the district championship.

In another District 1-4A game, the Bossier Lady Kats fell to Huntington 48-45 at Huntington.

In District 1-1A, the Plain Dealing Lady Lions lost to Lincoln Prep 54-44 in Plain Dealing.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings (15-16, 7-4) led 20-12 at the half and 33-24 going into the fourth quarter.

Parkway kept the game close, cutting the lead to five with just under five minutes to play. But Airline played solid defense down the stretch to earn the victory.

Parkway closed its season 10-17 overall and 4-8 in district. The Lady Panthers lost All-Parish sophomore Sh’Diamond McKnight to a knee injury around midseason.

At Haughton, Takaiyah Sweeney led 11 Lady Bucs who scored with 19 points.

Taralyn Sweeney added 14, Deshounia Davis 12 and Crystal Norton nine.

The Lady Bucs outscored the Lady Eagles 23-10 in the second quarter and led 39-20 at the half.

Taralyn Sweeney scored eight in first quarter. Takaiyah Sweeney had eight in the second.

Haughton (17-10, 8-3) closes the regular season Friday at home against Southwood with second place in 1-5A on the line.

The top 32 in the final power rankings generally make the playoffs. Haughton was No. 31 in the LHSAA’s updated rankings released Tuesday. Airline was No. 34.

At Minden, Benton trailed by five with 4:11 left. The Lady Tigers rallied and were down two with the ball with 37 seconds left. But the Lady Tiders pulled out the victory.

Benton led 29-28 at the half. Minden grabbed the lead in the third quarter behind eight points from Derrica Gilbert and was ahead 44-38 going into the fourth.

Emily Ward and Qua Chambers led Benton with 23 and 15 points, respectively.

Gilbert paced Minden with 18 points. Bre Rodgers added 14 and Janiya Reed 11.

At Huntington, Bossier dropped to 10-20 overall and 6-7 in 1-4A. Huntington improved to 11-15 and 6-7.

The teams split their district games with Bossier winning 63-53 on Jan. 11.

Bossier was No. 25 in the updated Class 4A power rankings. The Lady Kats close the regular season against North DeSoto on Friday.

At Plain Dealing, the Lady Lions fell to 4-16 overall and 2-9 in 1-1A. Lincoln Prep improved to 12-12 and 7-4.