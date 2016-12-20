The Airline Lady Vikings won their fifth straight game Tuesday night, defeating perennial power Southwood 37-33 in a District 1-5A game at Airline.

In other 1-5A games, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 79-37 at Shreve and Parkway lost to Evangel Christian 63-23 at Evangel.

In a District 1-1A game, the Plain Dealing Lady Lions defeated Haynesville 60-46 at Haynesville.

In non-district games, the Bossier Lady Kats downed Mansfield 45-38 at Bossier and the Benton Lady Tigers topped Byrd 59-47 at Byrd.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings trailed 26-15 midway through the third quarter. But the Lady Cowboys went cold from the floor and Airline took advantage.

The Lady Vikings went on an 12-0 run, taking a 27-26 lead with just over six minutes left in the game.

The Lady Cowboys finally ended their scoring drought and grabbed a 30-27 lead with just over five minutes left. Airline tied it at 30 a little over a minute later.

Southwood regained the lead with a 3-pointer. Airline’s Makayla Bendaw answered with a 3 of her own with 1:50 to play.

Traciona Russell put Airline ahead to stay with a putback. The Lady Cowboys got a steal but turned it right back over. Bendaw hit two free throws with 20.6 seconds left ice it.

Airline (8-7, 2-0) did a good job of keeping Southwood off the boards in the second half. The Lady Vikings also forced several turnovers.

Pretty much every Airline player contributed to the victory. Russell and Bendaw scored seven points each. Zahria Lloyd and KeKe Marshall scored five each. Ladayjah Means, Nae Gipson and Tia Lowe combined for 11.

Sheniqua Coatney led Southwood (11-4, 1-1) with 11 points.

At Byrd, Emily Ward and Qua Chambers led Benton (8-7) with 23 and 21 points, respectively. Chambers scored 16 in the second half, including 11 in the third quarter. Dana Wainwright added 11.

At Bossier, Kelcee Marshall tossed in 16 points and Destiny Thomas had 14 to lead the Lady Kats to the victory. Chloe Walker and Mai Francis combined for 12.

Bossier (8-9) won for the second straight time after losing four straight. The Lady Kats defeated Southwood 35-32 last Friday.

Bossier has been playing recently without 6-foot post player Draunatika Thomas, who suffered a possible season-ending knee injury.

At Haynesville, the Lady Lions got balanced scoring in the win over the Lady Tors. Niarelle Scott led the way with 17 points. Laterrica Stewart added 14, Teunna Perry 12 and Dra Briggs 11.

Plain Dealing, which snapped a four-game losing streak, improved to 5-6 overall and 1-1 in 1-1A.

At Shreve, Haughton dropped to 7-8 overall and 0-2 in the district with the loss. At Evangel, Parkway fell to 2-10 and 0-2.

