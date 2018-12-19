High school girls basketball: Airline, Parkway, Benton, Bossier post district victories

The Airline Lady Vikings, Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Bossier Lady Kats all won district basketball games Tuesday night.

In District 1-5A openers, Airline edged Haughton 47-46 at Airline, and Parkway downed Byrd 40-24 at Parkway.

In District 1-4A games, Benton routed Woodlawn 66-37 at Benton and Bossier slipped past Booker T. Washington 53-50 in overtime at Bossier.

At Airline, freshman Kayla Hampton hit a free throw with no time left on the clock to lift the Lady Vikings to the victory.

Hampton led Airline (7-9) with 16 points. Anwaar Shihadeh and Jhnaudika Cook scored 12 each.

Taralyn Sweeney and Takaiyah Sweeney paced Haughton (8-7) with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Hampton tallied eight in the first quarter and Airline led 17-12.

Haughton rallied in the second quarter. Ashley Hollis scored all six of her points as the Lady Bucs outscored the Lady Vikings 12-4.

Haughton led 24-21 at the half and maintained the three-point advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Hampton scored six in the fourth quarter to help Airline rally. She was four of five from the free throw line.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers played without first-team All-Parish sophomore Sh’Diamond McKnight. The sophomore suffered a torn ACL in a junior varsity game Monday night.

Byrd (1-13) led 16-8 with less than two minutes to play in the first half. But the Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Jackets 32-6 the rest of the game, including 25-8 in the second half.

Trailing 16-15 at the half, Parkway (7-7) went on a 14-2 run in the third quarter. Bianca Oliver scored eight of her 13 points in the quarter.

Jordan Dukes added seven points and Jada Hardy six.

At Benton, Emily Ward poured in 27 points and Qua Chambers had 21 to lead the defending champion Lady Tigers (16-1, 2-0) to the victory.

Chambers started out red hot, scoring 14 in the first quarter to help Benton build a 24-13 lead. Ward tallied 11 in the second quarter and the Lady Tigers led 39-17 at the half.

Jada Anderson added 11 points.

Woodlawn dropped to 7-10 overall and 0-1 in district.

At Bossier, Kelcee Marshall and Traciona Russell scored 14 each to lead Bossier (5-11, 1-1) to its fourth straight victory. Sanaa Brown added 12 and Jaycee Harris 10.

Harris hit two 3-ponters in the second quarter and the Lady Kats led 28-18 at the half. The Lady Lions roared back in the third quarter, cutting the lead to one.

The game went into overtime tied at 48. Markita Johnson hit a big 3-pointer for Bossier in the extra period.

BTW dropped to 8-6 and 1-1.