The Airline Lady Vikings and Plain Dealing Lady Lions won girls basketball district games Friday night.

Airline knocked off Byrd 50-28 in a District 1-5A game at Byrd, completing the district sweep. Plain Dealing slipped past Homer 46-43 in a District 1-1A game at Homer, avenging a 57-56 loss in the first district meeting.

In District 1-4A, the Bossier Lady Kats came close to ending Minden’s 14-game winning streak, but the Lady Tiders pulled out a 53-50 victory in Minden. Also, the Benton Lady Tigers fell to Woodlawn 66-48 at Woodlawn.

At Byrd, Tia Lowe led a balanced Airline scoring attack with 11 points.

The Lady Vikings improved to 12-11 overall and 5-2 in 1-5A. In the other 1-5A games, Southwood rolled past Parkway and Evangel Christian defeated Haughton. Captain Shreve defeated Loyola 60-50 in a non-district game.

Airline and Southwood (18-5, 5-2) are tied for third, a game behind Evangel (21-6, 6-1) and a half-game behind Captain Shreve (20-5, 5-1).

At Homer, Dra Briggs paced Plain Dealing (9-10, 5-3) with 14 points. Teunna Perry and Hershey Stumon scored 11 each. Laterrica Stewart chipped in with 10.

At Minden, Bossier took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Lady Tiders outscored the Lady Kats 21-15 in the fourth to keep their streak alive.

Kelcee Marshall topped Bossier (10-13, 1-3) with 16 points. Destiny Thomas tossed in 13, and Chloe Walker added 10.

At Woodlawn, Benton dropped to 13-12 and 2-2 with the loss.

Minden (21-2, 4-0) and Huntington (14-5, 4-0), which routed Fair Park 81-48, are tied for the district lead.

