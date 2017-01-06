The Airline Lady Vikings and Plain Dealing Lady Lions won district girls basketball games Friday night.

In District 1-5A, Airline defeated Parkway 43-31 at Airline. In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing routed Ringgold 61-23 at Ringgold.

Nine Lady Vikings scored against Parkway. Traciona Russell and KeKe Marshall led the way with eight points each. Ladayjah Means added seven and Keiarra Russell six.

Madison Collins paced Parkway with eight points, including two 3-pointers, and Niaya Fant added seven.

Airline led 17-15 at the half. The Lady Vikings’ best quarter was the third. They scored 16 and extended the lead to nine going into the fourth.

Airline improved to 10-10 overall and 3-1 in district. Parkway fell to 2-13 and 0-4.

Dra Briggs and Sanaa Brown scored 11 points each in Plain Dealing’s victory. Laterrica Stewart added 10.

The Lady Lions improved to 6-9 overall and 2-2 in district.

