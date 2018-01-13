The Airline Lady Vikings edged the Parkway Lady Panthers 45-43 in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Airline.

Keiarra McCoy scored the winning basket on a baseline drive with about 27 seconds left. Both teams had several opportunities to score in the final three minutes with the game tied at 43.

Airline played well early and led 29-20 at the half. The Lady Vikings extended the lead to 35-22 early in the third quarter before Parkway came storming back.

Forcing numerous turnovers, the Lady Panthers went on an 15-5 run to cut the lead to 40-37 going into the fourth quarter.

Both teams struggled to get shots to fall in the final period. Parkway tied it at 40 less than a minute into the quarter. The Lady Panthers eased ahead 41-40 with 5 minutes left.

Airline regained the lead at 43-41 with 3:35 remaining, but Parkway tied it with just over three minutes to play.

Zahria Lloyd led Airline (9-13, 3-2) with 16 points. She hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter and scored all 11 of her team’s points.

McCoy finished with 10 points. LaDayjah Means scored eight, all in the first quarter.

Brittney Roberson scored three big points in the final quarter.

Freshman Sh’Diamond McKnight led Parkway (10-12, 3-3) with 11 points. Bre McGlothen added eight.

In another District 1-5A game, Haughton fell to Evangel 67-44 at Haughton. The Lady Bucs dropped to 8-10 and 0-5. Evangel improved to 11-14 and 3-2.

In District 1-4A, Benton suffered its first district loss 49-39 at Minden, and Bossier fell to Huntington 32-31 at Huntington.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing lost to Lincoln Prep 57-47 at Plain Dealing.

At Minden, the Lady Tiders led 12-7 after a quarter and 21-15 at the half.

Minden extended the lead early in the third, but Benton’s Emily Ward hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead back to six.

The Lady Tiders then went on a 7-1 run to go ahead 35-23.

Minden’s Strawberry Batton scored 13 of her team-high 15 points in the second half.

Minden (24-1, 5-1) and Huntington (15-7, 5-1) moved into a first-place tie in the district with Benton (17-4, 5-1).

At Huntington, Destiny Thomas led Bossier (16-5, 3-3) with 15 points. My’Kalah Johnson and Taylor Bell scored 13 and 12, respectively, for Huntington.

At Plain Dealing, Zakiyah Williams and Teunna Perry paced the Lady Lions (8-13, 2-3) with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Hershey Stumon added 10.

Lincoln Prep improved to 9-6 and 5-0.

