Airline is hosting a high school girls basketball team camp Monday and Tuesday at BPCC.

The camp features 16 teams, including Airline, Benton, Haughton, Parkway, Bossier and Plain Dealing. The camp is being held at BPCC because the Airline gym floor is being renovated.

Fifteen scrimmage games will be held Monday and Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. each day.

Admission is $5 (children 5 and under free). Concessions will be sold both days.

Monday schedule: Haughton vs. Plain Dealing, 8 a.m.; Airline vs. Mansfield, 8:50; Plain Dealing vs. Lakeside, 9:40; D’Arbonne Woods vs. Haughton, 10:30; Natchitoches Central vs. Woodlawn, 11:20; Mansfield vs. Richwood, 12:10 p.m.; Minden vs. Parkway, 1; Lakeside vs. D’Arbonne Woods, 1:50; Minden vs. Natchitoches Central, 2:40; Pineville vs. Parkway, 3:30; Richwood vs. Benton, 4:20; Captain Shreve vs. Pineville, 5:10; Airline vs. Red River, 6; Woodlawn vs. Red River, 6:50; Benton vs. Captain Shreve, 7:40.

Tuesday schedule: Haughton vs. Lakeside, 8 a.m.; Minden vs. Captain Shreve, 8:50; Haughton vs. Minden, 9:40; Airline vs. Natchitoches Central, 10:30; Captain Shreve vs. Woodlawn, 11:20; Airline 2 vs. Lakeside, 12:10 p.m.; Benton vs. Airline, 1; Bossier vs. Natchitoches Central, 1:50; Benton vs. Parkway, 2:40; Bossier vs. Red River, 3:30; Plain Dealing vs. D’Arbonne Woods, 4:20; Woodlawn vs. Mansfield, 5:10; Airline 2 vs. D’Arbonne Woods, 6; Mansfield vs. Plain Dealing, 6:50; Parkway vs. Red River, 7:30.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com