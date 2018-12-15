High school girls basketball: Airllne, Parkway, Bossier win; Benton suffers first loss

The Airline Lady Vikings, Parkway Lady Panthers and Bossier Lady Lats overwhelmed their opponents Friday night.

Airline defeated Plain Dealing 59-16 in Plain Dealing. Parkway downed a struggling Ringgold squad by 66 points in Ringgold.

Bossier crushed Mentorship Academy 72-19 in the Walker tournament. The Lady Kats closed the tournament with a 38-27 victory over Springfield Saturday.

Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Neville 48-41 on the second day of the West Ouachita tournament.

Benton, which closed the event Saturday against Union Parish, fell to 14-1. Neville, the 2018 Class 4A state runner-up, improved to 10-5.

Neville was the sixth Benton opponent that advanced to at least the semifinals of the playoffs last season.

At Plain Dealing, nine Lady Vikings scored in the victory. Freshman Kayla Hampton led Airline (6-9) with 12 points.

Tamayah McMillon added 12 and Anwaar Shihadeh nine.

Plain Dealing dropped to 1-6.

At Ringgold, Parkway improved to 6-7. Ringgold fell to 0-8.

At Walker, Jasmine Ford and Kelcee Marshall led Bossier against Mentorship with 21 and 16 points, respectively.

Mentorship Academy fell to 2-4.

Sanaa Brown and Jasmine Ford led the Lady Kats (3-11) against Springfield with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Springfield fell to 8-5.

The Haughton Lady Bucs dropped a tough 59-55 loss to Woodlawn in the Castor tournament.

Takaiyah Sweeney paced the Lady Bucs (8-6) with 22 points. Taralyn Sweeney chipped in with 17.

Woodlawn raised its record to 6-9.