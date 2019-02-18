High school girls basketball: Benton aims for quarterfinals berth

The top-seeded Benton Lady Tigers host the No. 16 Plaquemine Green Devils in the second round of the Class 4A girls basketball playoffs Monday night at Benton.

Tip-off is 6 o’clock. Benton (31-3) defeated No. 32 Livonia 86-41 in the first round last Thursday. Plaquemine (15-12) defeated No. 17 Edna Karr 43-40.

The winner faces the winner of No. 9 Salmen and No. 8 South Lafourche in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Benton played without senior Emily Ward, the two-time All-Parish MVP, against Livonia. She suffered a sprained left ankle in practice two days before the game.

Qua Chambers led the Lady Tigers with 20 points and Jada Anderson added 15. Both played little in the second half.