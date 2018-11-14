High school girls basketball: Benton, Airline open season with wins; Bossier loses close one to Southwood

Benton’s Emily Ward, two-time All-Parish MVP, got her senior season off to a good start Tuesday night, scoring 27 points to lead the Lady Tigers past the Haughton Lady Bucs 77-62 at Benton.

Ward scored 17 points in the first half as Benton built a 42-33 lead. She was 12 of 13 from the free throw line in the game.

Three other Lady Tigers scored in double figures — Dana Wainwright (16), Qua Chambers (12) and Jada Anderson (10).

Taralyn Sweeney had a big game for Haughton with 33 points, including five 3-pointers. Takaiya Sweeney added 11.

In other season openers, Airline defeated Northwood 58-46 at Airline, and Bossier fell to Southwood 47-46 at Bossier.

At Airline, Keiarra McCoy poured in 18 points to lead the Lady Vikings. She scored eight in the fourth quarter to help Airline pull away after the Lady Falcons cut an 11-point halftime deficit to four.

McCoy also contributed to the win with her defense. She had seven steals.

Kayla Hampton added nine points. Toria Brocks, Zahria Lloyd and Tamayah McMillon all scored seven. Lloyd also had seven steals.

Takayla Sparks led Northwood with 13 points, including four 3-pointers.

At Bossier, freshman Sanaa Brown scored 17 points to lead Bossier. She scored 14 in the second half to help the Lady Kats rally from a 25-16 deficit.

Kelcee Marshall and Amber Conway added seven points each.