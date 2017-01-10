The Benton Lady Tigers opened defense of their District 1-4A girls basketball title with a 48-33 victory over the Fair Park Lady Indians on Tuesday night at Fair Park.

In another District 1-4A opener, the Bossier Lady Kats downed North DeSoto 62-36 in Stonewall.

In a District 1-5A matchup between two Bossier Parish schools, the Haughton Lady Bucs got past Parkway 45-39 at Haughton. In another 1-5A contest, Airline fell to Captain Shreve 67-44 at Airline.

In District 1-1A, the Plain Dealing Lady Lions routed Cedar Creek 55-33 in Plain Dealing.

At Fair Park, Emily Ward poured in 26 points to lead Benton (12-10). Sophomore forward Abbie Wynn, who has missed most of the season because of injuries, scored 12 points.

Ward outscored the Lady Indians by six points in the first quarter. She pumped in 11 points as the Lady Tigers raced to a 19-5 lead.

At Stonewall, Destiny Thomas paced Bossier with 20 points. The Lady Kats evened their record at 10-10.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings hung with the Lady Gators until the the third quarter. Captain Shreve, taking advantage of second-chance opportunities, quickly turned an eight-point lead to 20-plus.

Airline dropped to 10-11 and 3-2 in 1-5A. Captain Shreve improved to 17-5 and 3-1. In the other 1-5A game, Evangel Christian defeated Byrd 56-21. Evangel leads the district at 4-0. Captain Shreve and Southwood are tied for second.

At Plain Dealing, Laterrica Stewart tossed in 13 points and Teunna Perry added 11 to lead the Lady Lions (7-10, 3-2).

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com