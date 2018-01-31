The Benton Lady Tigers, Bossier Lady Kats and Airline Lady Vikings won girls district basketball games Tuesday night.

In District 1-4A, Benton downed Booker T. Washington 66-57 at BTW and Bossier routed Northwood 61-25 at Bossier.

Benton (22-5, 10-1) and Bossier (21-5, 8-3) are 1-2 in the Class 4A power rankings. The Tigers and the Lady Kats face off at 6 p.m. Friday at Bossier. Benton can clinch a share of the district title with a victory.

Bossier is tied for second with Huntington (18-9, 8-3).

In District 1-5A, Airline topped Byrd 52-46 at Airline. In the other District 1-5A games, leader Captain Shreve defeated Haughton 66-40 at Haughton and second-place Evangel got past Parkway 46-37 at Evangel.

In a District 1-1A game played Monday night, Plain Dealing fell to Arcadia 57-31 at Arcadia.

At BTW, Emily Ward paced Benton with 26 points. She scored 10 points in the second quarter to help the Lady Tigers extend a one-point deficit to a nine-point lead at the half.

Ward scored nine in the fourth quarter after the Lady Lions cut the lead to six.

Benton’s Qua Chambers scored 17 points, including eight in the second quarter. Jada Anderson added 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

Lataria Smith led BTW (13-12, 5-5) with 17 points.

At Bossier, Chloe Walker scored 15 points to lead the Lady Kats. Dranautika Thomas added 12 and Traciona Russell 11. Bossier extended its winning streak to five games.

At Airline, Keiarra McCoy scored 15 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had five steals to lead the Lady Vikings to the victory.

Zahria Lloyd scored 15 and had three assists.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs dropped to 8-13 overall and 0-9 in district. Captain Shreve improved to 21-5 and 9-1.

At Evangel, Parkway fell to 11-15 and 4-6. Evangel raised its record to 15-14 and 7-2.

At Arcadia, Plain Dealing fell to 12-14 and 5-4. The Lady Lions had a four-game winning streak snapped. Arcadia improved to 18-7 and 8-2.

