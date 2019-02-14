High school girls basketball: Benton, Bossier open playoffs Thursday night

The Benton Lady Tigers and Bossier Lady Kats open the LHSAA girls basketball state playoffs Thursday night.

Top-seeded Benton (30-3) hosts No. 32 Livonia (14-20) at 6 o’clock in a Class 4A first-round game.

In another Class 4A first-round game, No. 26 Bossier (11-20) travels to Monroe to take on No. 7 Neville (22-9) at 6.

In a Class 1A first-round game played Wednesday night, No. 29 Plain Dealing fell to No. 4 Delhi 85-28 at Delhi. The Lady Lions finished the season 4-18. Delhi improved to 19-13.