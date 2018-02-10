The Benton Lady Tigers, Bossier Lady Kats and Plain Dealing Lady Lions closed the high school girls basketball regular season with victories Friday night.

In District 1-4A, champion Benton defeated Northwood 65-34 at Northwood and Bossier routed North DeSoto 76-32 at North DeSoto.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing downed Homer 42-37 at Homer.

In District 1-5A, Airline closed the regular season with a tough 52-50 loss to Evangel Christian at home. Haughton finished its season with a 66-44 loss to Southwood at Southwood.

At Northwood, Emily Ward and Qua Chambers scored 18 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Benton. Abbie Wynn added 10 and Jada Anderson nine.

The Lady Tigers finshed the regular season 24-6 overall and 12-2 in district. According to LouisianaPreps.com, Benton is No. 1 in the Class 4A power rankings and will likely be the top seed in the playoffs.

Official playoff pairings will be announced Monday.

At North DeSoto, Destiny Thomas and Kelcee Marshall scored 15 points each in Bossier’s victory.

Jasmine Ford added 14, Chrishawna Jones 12 and Chloe Walker 11. The Lady Kats made 13 3-pointers in the game.

Bossier finished the regular season 23-6 and 10-4. The Lady Kats finished tied for second with Minden (29-4, 10-4).

Bossier is No. 5 in the power rankings and will host a first-round game.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings finished 11-19 overall and 5-7 in 1-5A. Airline is No. 29 in the 5A power rankings and will be on the road in the first round.

Parkway (12-16) did not play Friday, but at No. 30 in the power rankings the Lady Panthers will also likely be in the playoffs and on the road in the first round.

Haughton finished 9-16.

At Homer, Teunna Perry led Plain Dealing to the victory with 16 points. Laterrica Stewart added nine and Niarelle Scott 8.

The Lady Lions finished the regular season 14-15 and 7-5 in 1-1A. At No. 18 in the LouisianaPreps.com 1A rankings, Plain Dealing will likely be in the road in the first round.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com