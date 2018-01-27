The Benton Lady Tigers, Bossier Lady Kats and Plain Dealing Lady Lions won girls basketball district games Friday night.

In District 1-4A, Benton downed North DeSoto 47-19 at Benton and Bossier knocked off Minden 55-50 at Minden.

In District 1-5A, Parkway fell to Southwood 63-35 at Parkway. District leader Captain Shreve suffered its first loss, 72-58, to Evangel at Captain Shreve.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing topped Jonesboro-Hodge 51-48 at Plain Dealing.

In a non-district game Thursday, Airline fell to Red River 58-47 at Red River.

Thanks to Woodlawn’s 55-55 victory over Haughton, Benton (21-5, 9-1), which defeated Northwood 58-29 in a makeup game Thursday, now leads District 1-4A by two games. Bossier (20-5, 7-3) and Huntington (17-9, 7-3) are tied for second.

Emily Ward led Benton against North DeSoto with 10 points. Qua Chambers added nine and Dana Wainwright eight.

The Lady Tigers led 23-5 after a quarter and 40-9 at the half.

Ward had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists against Northwood. Jada Anderson and Abbie Wynn scored 12 each. Qua Chambers had four assists.

Benton and Bossier are 1-2 in the Class 4A power rankings, according to LouisianaPreps.com.

Sh’Diamond McKnight paced Parkway (11-14, 4-5) against Southwood (19-10, 6-3) with 18 points.

Southwood’s Kiera Tillman hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points. The Lady Cowboys had nine 3s in the game.

Teunna Perry led Plain Dealing (12-13, 5-3) with 17 points in the Lady Lions’ win. Denya Lewis and Laterrica Stewart chipped in with 11 each.

