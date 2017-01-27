The Benton Lady Tigers, Bossier Lady Kats and Plain Dealing Lady Lions posted girls basketball district victories Friday night.

In District 1-4A, Benton defeated North DeSoto 39-18 at Benton and Bossier dropped Fair Park 62-45 at Fair Park. In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing edged Lincoln Prep 42-40 in Grambling.

In District 1-5A, the Airline Lady Vikings put up a good fight against co-leader Evangel Christian but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Eagles pulled out a 51-45 victory at Airline.

At Benton, coach Mary Ward played reserves for most of the game against a Lady Griffins team going through some tough times.

Emily Ward and Kaitlin Bratten led the Lady Tigers (14-13, 3-3) with eight points each. Qua Chambers added seven and Makaila Antwine had six.

At Fair Park, Destiny Thomas and Kelcee Marshall paced the Lady Kats (12-13, 3-3) with 19 and 16 points, respectively. Chloe Walker chipped in with eight.

Bossier led 27-20 at the half and blew the game open with a 19-7 third-quarter run.

In a big 1-4A game, Huntington took sole possession of first place with a 59-39 victory over Minden, ending the Lady Tiders’ 16-game winning streak. Huntington improved to 16-5 and 6-0. Minden fell to 22-3 and 5-1.

At Grambling, Latterica Stewart and Hershey Stumon pumped in 10 points apiece to help the Lady Lions (11-10, 7-3) win their third straight. Plain Dealing, which has won six of its last seven, avenged a 52-47 home district loss on Jan. 3.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings got off to a good start and led 13-9 after the first quarter. But Airline managed just five second-quarter points and trailed 24-18 at the half. The Lady Vikings were still within striking distance down 40-33 going into the fourth quarter.

Makayla Bendaw led Airline (12-13, 5-4) with 13 points. Traciona Russell added nine and Ladayjah Means eight. Tiara Young, one of the area’s best players, topped Evangel with 21 points. Madison Laboy added 15.

Evangel (23-6, 8-1) and Captain Shreve (21-5, 6-1), which hosted Parkway, came into Friday tied for the lead in the loss column. The Shreve-Parkway score hadn’t been reported to the LHSAA website or MaxPreps as of late Friday night.

