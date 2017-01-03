The Benton Lady Tigers defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs 53-27 in a non-district girls basketball game Tuesday night at Haughton.

Sophomore Emily Ward and freshman Qua Chambers scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, as the Lady Tigers improved to 10-9.

The Lady Tigers led 27-14 at the half and then really turned it on in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Bucs 21-2.

Elsewhere, Airline lost its first District 1-5A game, 55-39, at Evangel Christian.

Evangel star Tiara Young proved to much too handle, scoring 32 points. Madison Laboy added 12 for the Lady Eagles (17-5, 2-0).

Traciona Russell led Airline (9-10, 2-1) with 10 points.

In another District 1-5A contest, the Parkway Lady Panthers fell to Captain Shreve 51-30 at Parkway.

Niaya Fant led the Lady Panthers with 10 points. Parkway played good defense in the second half and was strong on the boards, but the Lady Panthers had a tough time getting shots to fall against a tough Shreve team that finished second in the Willis-Knighton Doc Edwards Invitational last week.

The Lady Gators improved to 16-4 overall and 2-0 in 1-5A. In the other 1-5A game, Southwood downed Byrd 56-24.

In a District 1-1A contest, Plain Dealing lost to Lincoln Prep 52-47. Dra Briggs led the Lady Lions with 13 points, and Teunna Perry added 11.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com