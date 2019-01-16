High school girls basketball: Benton finishes first half of 1-4A play undefeated; Airline, Haughton, Bossier claim district victories

The Benton Lady Tigers completed the first half of District 1-4A play undefeated with a 61-32 victory over Northwood on Tuesday night at Northwood.

Benton (24-2, 7-0) leads Minden (22-3, 6-1) by a game. The Lady Tiders defeated Huntington 61-45 Tuesday.

In another District 1-4A game, the Bossier Lady Kats downed North DeSoto 39-27 at North DeSoto.

The Airline Lady Vikings (12-13, 4-2), Haughton Lady Bucs (13-9, 4-2) and Southwood Lady Cowboys (9-12, 4-2) finished the first half of District 1-5A play tied for second, two games behind two-time defending champ Captain Shreve (20-4, 6-0).

Airline routed Evangel Christian 77-11 at home Tuesday, Haughton dropped Southwood 58-38 at Southwood and Shreve defeated Byrd 71-21 at Shreve.

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing fell to Homer 61-20 on the road.

At Northwood, Benton led 37-19 at the half. Qua Chambers scored 10 of Benton’s 20 first-quarter points. She added seven in the third quarter and finished with a game-High 23.

The Lady Tigers went on a 15-4 run in the third and led 52-23 going into the fourth.

Emily Ward scored 10 points and Jada Anderson had eight. Nine Lady Tigers scored.

Northwood dropped to 12-14 and 2-5.

At Airline, Toria Brocks tossed in 23 points, including 17 in the first half, to lead the Lady Vikings. Kayla Hampton chipped in 17 points and Anwaar Shihadeh has 10.

Ten Lady Vikings scored in the game.

Evangel dropped to 0-13 and 0-6.

At Southwood, the Lady Bucs and Lady Cowboys we’re tied at 10 at the end of the first quarter. Haughton took control in the second, outscoring Southwood 21-10.

Takaiyah Sweeney scored eight of her 16 points in the second quarter. Crystal Norton, who hit a 3-pointer in the second and scored six in the first, led the Lady Bucs with 17 points.

DeShonnie Davis had 13 points, including six in the second period. Taralyn Sweeney added 12.

Takaiyah Sweeney tossed in seven points in the third quarter as Haughton stretched the lead to 48-31.

Haughton hosts Airline Friday night in a game that could decide the district runner-up. Airline won the first district game between the two 47-46.

At North DeSoto, Rayonna Randall and Sanaa Brown scored 10 and nine points, respectively, to lift Bossier to the victory.

The Lady Kats led 21-10 at the half and 29-18 after three quarters.

Bossier (8-16, 4-3) is tied for third with Woodlawn (12-13) after the first half of district play.

At Homer, Plain Dealing fell to 3-11 overall and 1-5 in district. Homer improved to 10-9 and 3-3.