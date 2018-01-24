The Benton Lady Tigers took sole possession of first place in District 1-4A with a 64-54 victory over the Huntington Lady Raiders on Tuesday night at Huntington.

Benton improved to 19-5 overall and 7-1 in district. Huntington dropped to 17-8 and 7-2. Minden (25-3, 6-3), which was upset by Booker T. Washington 64-58 Tuesday, is tied for third with Bossier.

Bossier (19-5, 6-3) defeated Woodlawn 47-36 Tuesday at Woodlawn.

Benton was No. 1 in the latest LHSAA Class 4A power rankings. Minden was No. 2, Bossier No. 4 and Huntington No. 6.

The Lady Tigers dominated the Lady Raiders from the start and led 32-15 at the half. They maintained that 17-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Qua Chambers and Emily Ward led Benton with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Jada Anderson added 10, Dana Wainwright nine, Alisa Harris eight and Abbie Wynn seven.

Benton has two more district games this week. The Lady Tigers host Northwood in a makeup game Thursday and North DeSoto Friday.

At Woodlawn, Destiny Thomas led Bossier with 15 points. Dranautika Thomas had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lady Kats visit Minden on Friday.

In District 1-5A action Tuesday, Airline fell to Southwood 62-27 and Parkway lost to district leader Captain Shreve 62-37.

Airline dropped to 10-15 and 4-4. Southwood improved to 18-10 and 5-3.

Parkway fell to 11-13 and 4-4. Shreve improved to 20-4 and 8-0.

In a non-district game, Plain Dealing routed North Webster 56-18 at North Webster.

Laterrica Stewart and Teunna Perry led the Lady Lions (10-13, 4-3) with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Zakirya Williams added 10.

