High school girls basketball: Benton, Haughton notch district victories

The Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs won district girls basketball games Friday night.

District 1-4A leader Benton routed North DeSoto 58-18 in Stonewall. Haughton edged Byrd 62-55 in overtime at Haughton.

In another District 1-4A game, the Bossier Lady Kats put up a good fight against second-place Minden before falling 49-34 at Bossier.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing fell to Jonesboro-Hodge 52-30 on the road.

At North DeSoto, Emily Ward led Benton (27-2, 10-0) to its eighth straight victory with 25 points. Qua Chambers scored 15.

Ward hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 in the first half as the Lady Tigers rolled to a 44-9 lead. Chambers scored all but two of her points in the first half.

Nine Lady Tigers scored.

North DeSoto dropped to 6-19 and 0-10.

At Haughton, Taralyn Sweeney scored a season-high 35 points to lift the Lady Bucs to the victory.

Haughton trailed 26-20 at the half then rallied in the third quarter to get within two. The game went into overtime tied at 46.

After scoring eight in the fourth quarter, Sweeney took over completely in overtime, scoring 13 of the Lady Bucs’ 16 points.

She knocked down a 3-pointer and was six of eight from the free throw line. She made nine of 15 free throws in the game. Haughton was 17 of 30 as four Lady Jackets fouled out.

Takaiyah Sweeney added 13 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Azaria Player led Byrd (4-21, 2-7) with 19 points.

Haughton (15-9, 6-2) remained in second in the district standings behind Captain Shreve (23-4, 9-0). The Lady Gators defeated Evangel 56-19, extending their winning streak to 17. Haughton visits Shreve Tuesday.

At Bossier, Bossier stayed close in the first half and trailed 23-17. The Lady Tiders pulled away in the third quarter and led 37-25 going into the fourth.

The Lady Kats, who lost by 28 in the teams’ first district game, got within nine in the second half but Minden used its speed and height advantage effectively down the stretch.

Freshman Sanaa Brown paced Bossier (9-18, 5-5) with 14 points. Kelcee Marshall and Jasmine Ford scored nine each. Marshall had 33 in a double overtime victory over Woodlawn Monday.

Destini Powell led Minden (25-3, 9-1) with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Tayler Banks added 10.

At Jonesboro-Hodge, Plain Dealing dropped to 4-13 overall and 2-6 in 1-1A. Jonesboro-Hodge improved to 16-8 and 7-2.

In the Benton freshman tournament, Benton defeated Parkway 35-15. Ella Kate Malley, Riley Grace Stanford and Tahlor Walker all scored six points for the Lady Tigers.