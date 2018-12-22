High school girls basketball: Benton, Haughton, Plain Dealing pick up victories

The Benton Lady Tigers, Haughton Lady Bucs and Plain Dealing Lady Lions posted victories Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, Benton defeated Huntington 75-36 in a District 1-4A game at Huntington. In a District 1-5A game, Airline fell to Southwood 50-36 at Southwood. In a non-district game, Plain Dealing downed Lakeside 42-28 at Plain Dealing.

On Friday, Haughton dropped Lakeside 57-30 at home. In a District 1-5A game, Parkway fell to Captain Shreve 69-28.

Bossier (5-11, 1-1) will be looking for its fifth straight victory Saturday night when it visits Woodlawn (7-10, 0-1).

At Huntington, Benton had one of its worst quarters of the season followed by one of its best.

The Lady Tigers scored only three points in the first quarter, falling behind 15-3. Then Benton outscored Huntington 30-4 in the second quarter for a 33-19 halftime lead.

Qua Chambers scored 15 of her game-high 26 points in the second quarter. Emily Ward scored 12 of her 15.

The Lady Tigers continued to pour it on in the third quarter, putting up 29 points. Jada Anderson scored 11 of her 17 points in the period. Chambers had 11.

Anderson knocked down three 3-pointers in the game.

Benton improved to 17-1 overall and 3-0 in 1-4A. Huntington dropped to 5-8 and 1-1.

At Haughton, Taralyn Sweeney and Takaiyah Sweeney scored 20 and 15 points, respecitvely, to lead the Lady Bucs (9-7) to the victory.

Taralyn scored 10 in the first quarter as Haughton rolled to a 19-6 lead. The Lady Bucs led 31-12 at the half.

At Southwood, freshman Kayla Hampton led Airline (7-10, 1-1) with 15 points. Southwood improved to 5-8 and 1-1.

At Plain Dealing, the Lady Lions raised their record to 2-6 with the victory. Lakeside is 3-12.

At Shreve, Parkway fell to 7-8 overall and 1-1 in 1-5A. The Lady Gators improved to 13-4 and 2-0.