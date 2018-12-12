High school girls basketball: Benton, Haughton, Plain Dealing win; Airline, Bossier fall

The Benton Lady Tigers, Haughton Lady Bucs and Plain Dealing Lady Lions posted victories Tuesday night.

Benton defeated Byrd 68-40 at Benton, Haughton routed North Webster 60-23 in Springhill and Plain Dealing downed Ringgold 67-11 in Plain Dealing.

Elsewhere, the Airline Lady Vikings fell to Huntington 64-55 at Airline and the Bossier Lady Kats lost to Ouachita Parish 55-32 in Monroe.

At Benton, Emily Ward scored 19 points as the Lady Tigers raised their record to 13-0. She scored 13 in the first half and Benton led 40-13.

Qua Chambers added 10. Jada Anderson and Abby Hines scored nine each.

Benton opens play in the West Ouachita tournament Thursday at 4:35 against Jonesboro-Hodge. The Lady Tigers play Neville, last season’s Class 4A runner-up, at 7:15 Friday and Union Parish at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

At North Webster, Takaiyah Sweeney and Taralyn Sweeney scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, to lead Haughton (8-5) to the win.

The duo combined for 16 in the first half as Haughton cruised to a 40-6 lead. A dozen Lady Bucs scored in the game.

Haughton is playing in the Castor tournament Thursday through Saturday.

At Plain Dealing, the Lady Lions gave new head coach Nick Wainwright his first victory in their District 1-1A opener.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings were within four early in the third quarter, but the Lady Raiders went on a 7-0 run for a 35-24 lead.

Airline dropped to 5-9 with the loss. Huntington improved to 2-6.

Airline and Plain Dealing face off Friday night in Plain Dealing.