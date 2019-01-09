High school girls basketball: Benton, Haughton post district victories

The Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs posted district girls basketball victories over parish foes Tuesday night.

Benton rolled past Bossier 73-43 in a District 1-4A game at Bossier. Haughton defeated Parkway 55-28 in a District 1-5A game at Haughton.

In another District 1-5A contest, the Airline Lady Vikings lost to defending champion and current leader Captain Shreve 62-39 at Shreve.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing fell to Haynesville 48-29 on the road.

At Bossier, the Lady Tigers cruised to a 40-10 halftime lead.

Emily Ward scored 12 of her 22 points in the first half. Jada Anderson scored all 12 of her points in the first two periods.

Qua Chambers has 13 points, including seven in the first half.

Sanaa Brown led Bossier (6-16, 2-3) with 18.

Benton (22-2, 5-0) hosts Minden (21-2, 5-0) Friday at 6 p.m. with the district lead on the line. The Lady Tiders downed Northwood 53-42 Tuesday.

Minden defeated Benton 50-44 in the semifinals of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational on Dec. 29.

Benton was No. 1 and Minden No. 2 in the latest Class 4A power rankings.

At Haughton, Takaiyah Sweeney and Crystal Norton scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, to lead the Lady Bucs (11-9, 2-2). Taralyn Sweeney chipped in 13.

Madison Collins topped Parkway (8-11, 2-3) with nine.

Haughton raced to a 17-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. Parkway played better in the second, but the Lady Bucs still had a comfortable 30-13 lead at the half.

The Lady Panthers had some success with full-court pressure in the second half but weren’t able to mount a serious threat.

At Captain Shreve, Kayla Hampton led Airline (10-13, 2-2) with 13 points. Anwaar Shihadeh added 11 and Toria Brocks 10.

Addison Martin and Kennedi Heard paced Shreve (19-4, 5-0), which extended its wing streak to 13, with 21 and 18 points, respectively.

At Plain Dealing, the Lady Lions dropped to 3-9 overall and 1-3 in district. Haynesville improved to 12-4 and 4-0.