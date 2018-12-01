High school girls basketball: Benton knocks off 2017-18 Division I state champ, runner-up on consecutive days; Airline, Bossier, Parkway pick up victories

The Benton Lady Tigers are on quite a run to start the season.

Benton knocked off two-time defending Division I state champion John Curtis 36-30 on Saturday in the St. Michael the Archangel tournament in Baton Rouge. That followed a 58-49 victory over McKinley, the Division I runner-up in 2017 and 2018, on Friday.

Benton (8-0) also has wins over defending Class 4A state champion Warren Easton, defending Class 2A champ North Caddo and 2018 Class 5A semifinalist Captain Shreve.

John Curtis (6-1) came into Saturday’s game with a 31-game winning streak. The Lady Patriots lost only once last season and twice in 2016-17

Elsewhere Friday, Airline picked up a victory in the South Beauregard tournament in Longville, defeating Merryville 58-37. The Lady Vikings crushed Barbe 58-15 in their final game in the event.

Parkway defeated Rayville 56-49 in the Ouachita Parish tournament. The Lady Panthers (3-3) fell to Carroll 42-34 on Thursday.

In a non-tournament game, Bossier edged Green Oaks 49-47 at Bossier, giving Cherise Sims her first victory as head coach.

Senior Emily Ward, the two-time All-Parish MVP, led Benton against John Curtis with 19 points.

The Lady Tigers led 16-10 at the half and 26-21 going into the fourth quarter. Ward scored eight in the fourth. She was four of five from the free throw line.

In a game where points were at a premium, five other Lady Tigers scored. Qua Chambers, Abby Hines and Abbie Wynn had four apiece. Jada Anderson had three and Dana Wainwright two.

Ward hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter of the victory over McKinley (5-2) and finished with 25 points.

Anderson added 12 and Wynn nine. Anderson sank two 3s in the first quarter. McKinley also came out blazing, hitting three 3s in the quarter and Benton led 26-20.

The Lady Tigers led 40-28 at the half. They cooled off in the third quarter but kept the defensive pressure up and took a 10-point lead into the fourth.

Ward averaged 21.7 points in three tournament games, hitting 17 of 19 free throws.

Anwaar Shihadeh and Kayla Hampton scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, in Airline’s victory over Merryville.

Hampton poured in 18 points and Keirra McCoy had 14 in the victory over Barbe as the Lady Vikings improved to 4-5. J’nhaudika Cook chipped in with nine.

At Bossier, Jasmine Ford hit a late 3-pointer to lift the Lady Kats (1-8) to the victory. Amber Conway led Bossier with 16 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

Sanaa Brown hit two 3-pointers and scored 10. Traciona added nine. Ford and Kelcee Marshall tossed in seven each.