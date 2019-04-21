High school girls basketball: Benton mother-daughter duo honored on USA Today’s All-Louisiana team

Benton senior Emily Ward has been named to the first team on USA Today’s All-USA Louisiana Girls Basketball Team.

Benton’s Mary Ward, Emily’s mother, was named Coach of the Year.

Benton junior Qua Chambers was named to the second team.

Emily Ward averaged 20.2 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.4 steals, 3.6 assists and 1.7 blocks last season.

A four-year starter, she averaged 18.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in her career.

Mary Ward guided Benton to a 34-4 record. The Lady Tigers shared the District 1-4A title and reached the Class 4A title game. Ward also picked up her 300th career victory during the season.

Chambers averaged 15.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 4.1 assists.

Walker’s Tiara Young, an LSU signee who transferred from Evangel Christian after her junior year, was named the Player of the Year

Red River’s Makayia Hallmon also made the first team.

Kennedi Heard and Addison Martin of Class 5A state champion Captain Shreve made the second team.