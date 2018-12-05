High school girls basketball: Benton opens defense of 1-4A title with victory; Parkway wins

Twelve Lady Tigers scored as Benton opened defense of its District 1-4A title with a 66-15 victory over North DeSoto on Tuesday night at Benton.

Jada Anderson led Benton (9-0) with 17 points with all but two of those coming in the first half.

Emily Ward scored all nine of her points in the first half. Qua Chambers scores six of her eight in the first quarter.

North DeSoto dropped to 4-5.

Elsewhere, Parkway improved to 4-4 with a 59-53 victory at Booker T. Washington.

It was a tough night for the other parish teams.

Airline fell to Minden 61-33 at Minden, Bossier lost to Captain Shreve 67-26 at home, Haughton fell to Northwood 70-61 in overtime at Northwood and Plain Dealing lost to Lakeview 51-33 at home.

At Minden, Kayla Hampton led Airline (4-6) with 17 points. Derrica Gilbert paced Minden (10-1), which won its 10th in a row, with 15.

At Northwood, Taralyn Sweeney and Takaiyah Sweeney scored 23 and 22 points, respectively, to lead Haughton (6-5).

The Lady Bucs trailed 22-19 at the half and 42-38 after three quarters. They outscored the Lady Falcons 17-13 in the fourth and the game went into OT tied at 57.

But Haughton struggled in overtime, scoring just four points.

Taralyn Sweeney scored 21 points in the second half and overtime, and Takaiyah Sweeney had 17. The duo combined for 15 in the fourth quarter.

Northwood’s Waynette Baker and Caitlyn Washington scored 20 each. Washington hit four 3-pointers. Izany Hewitt scored 15 of her 19 in the second half and overtime.

The Lady Falcons improved to 9-3.