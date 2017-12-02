The Benton Lady Tigers picked up wins Friday and Saturday in the St. Michael the Archangel tournament in Baton Rouge.

The Lady Tigers defeated Parkview Baptist 73-52 Friday and McKinley 50-44 Saturday. Parkview Baptist is the defending Division II state champion. McKinley was the runner-up in Division I last season.

Freshman Jada Anderson led Benton against Parkview Baptist with 25 points. She scored nine in the first quarter as Benton raced to a 20-6 lead.

Emily Ward added 19 points. She was nine of 10 from the free throw line.

Qua Chambers scored 13 and Daina Wainwright 12.

Ward and Chambers paced Benton against McKinley with 19 and 17 points, respectively.

The Lady Tigers trailed 31-23 at the half and were down as many as 20 in the third quarter.

Benton rallied to within nine after three quarter and outscored the Lady Panthers 18-4 in the fourth. Chambers scored seven in the final period and Anderson six.

In the Bossier Lady Kats Invitational on Friday, Bossier (5-1) won its fifth straight, 48-38, over Green Oaks.

Haughton advanced to the championship game of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational with a 75-37 victory over Lakeside.

Taralyn Sweeney led the Lady Bucs with 32 points. Takaiyah Sweeney added 14 and Champagne Dennis 13.

Airline fell to Sam Houston 37-34 in the South Beauregard tournament.

