Qua Chambers scored 22 points to lead the Benton Lady Tigers to a 59-51 District 1-4A victory over the Huntington Lady Raiders on Thursday night at Huntington.

Jada Anderson added 15 points and Emily Ward 14. Dana Wainwright scored eight.

The Lady Tigers led 22-21 at the half. They stretched the lead to six after three quarters.

Taylor Bell paced the Lady Raiders with 18 points.

Benton improved to 13-3 overall and 2-0 in district. Huntington dropped to 10-6 and 1-1.

In a District 1-5A game, the Airline Lady Vikings fell to Southwood 48-44 at Airline.

The Lady Vikings rallied from a 15-4 first-quarter deficit. They cut the Lady Cowboys’ lead to four at the half and rallied to tie it at 34 going into the fourth quarter.

Keirra McCoy and LaDayjah Means led Airline with 11 and nine points, respectively. Zahria Lloyd added eight.

Airline dropped to 6-11 overall and 1-1 in district. Southwood improved to 12-6 and 1-1.

The Lady Vikings collected 30 new toys at the game which are being donated to the Gingerbread House. Fans who brought a toy to donate got in the game free.

Elsewhere, the Plain Dealing Lady Lions defeated Lakeside 62-33 in a non-district game at Lakeside.

Hershey Stumon led Plain Dealing with 22 points. Niarelle Scott chipped in with 12, and Laterrica Stewart added 10.

The Lady Lions, who have won three straight, improved to 6-8.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com