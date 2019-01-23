High school girls basketball: Benton rolls past Huntington; Airline drops close one to Southwood

The Benton Lady Tigers kept their perfect District 1-4A record intact with a 64-35 rout of Huntington on Tuesday at Benton.

The Lady Tigers, No. 1 in the Class 4A power rankings, improved to 26-2 overall and 9-0 in district. They continue to lead Minden (24-3, 8-1) by one game in the district standings. The third-ranked Lady Tiders defeated Booker T. Washington 76-45 on Tuesday.

In District 1-5A games, the Airline Lady Vikings dropped a hard-fought 47-44 decision to Southwood at Airline and the Parkway Lady Panthers lost to leader Captain Shreve 61-30 at Parkway.

In a non-district game, the Plain Dealing Lady Lions lost to North Webster 34-23 in Springhill.

At Benton, Emily Ward and Qua Chambers scored 20 and 16 points, respectively, to lead Benton.

Chambers had 13 in the first half and Ward 10 as the Lady Tigers rolled to a 39-11 lead.

Jada Anderson added 12 points, including eight in the second quarter.

Huntington dropped to 8-14 and 3-6.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings led by as many as 10 points early in the first half but the Lady Cowboys rallied behind 3-point shooting.

Southwood’s Demi Duran hit two 3s from the baseline — her only points of the game — in the third quarter. Tatiana Glover had one.

The Lady Vikings hung tough, though, and took a 32-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

The game remained close throughout the quarter but Southwood crept ahead and pulled out the victory.

Freshman Kayla Hampton led Airline (12-15, 4-4) with 18 points, including nine in the first quarter that helped the Lady Vikings build an 11-3 lead. Anwaar Shihadeh added 10 points, including two 3-pointers.

Jadeyn Walker and Jalainea Morgan paced Southwood (10-13, 5-3) with 10 and nine points, respectively.

At Parkway, Captain Shreve improved to 22-4 overall with its 16th straight victory and 8-0 in district. Parkway, which defeated Byrd 45-26 on Friday, dropped to 9-14 and 3-5.

At North Webster, Plain Dealing dropped to 2-12.