High school girls basketball: Benton to face Red River in Trak1 Background Screening Lady Tigers tournament semifinals Friday

The Benton Lady Tigers will face Red River in the semifinals of the Trak1 Background Screening Lady Tigers tournament Friday night at 6:30 at Benton.

Benton (10-0), a Class 4A semifinalist last season, advanced with a 70-38 victory against West Ouachita on Thursday night. Red River (11-2), a Class 2A semifinalist last season, defeated Loyola 55-53 in its first-round game.

In the other semifinal game, Ouachita Parish (8-2) plays Stanley (13-2) at 8.

In the consolation semifinals, Parkway (4-5) plays Airline (4-7) at 3:30 and West Ouachita faces Loyola at 5.

Parkway fell to Ouachita Parish 53-36 and Airline lost to Stanley 56-41 in first-round games.

Qua Chambers led Benton against West Ouachita (8-2) with 18 points.

Emily Ward scored 10 of her 14 3-pointers in the first quarter as Benton raced to 25-11 lead. Ward hit two 3s in the quarter. Chambers had eight in the quarter.

The Lady Tigers extended the lead to 37-16 at the half.

Kayla Hampton and Anwaar Shihadeh led Airline against Stanley with 10 and nine points, respectively.