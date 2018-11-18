High school girls basketball: Benton tops defending Class 2A state champ North Caddo on final day of Battle on the Hardwood Classic; Haughton runner-up in Lakeside tournament

The Benton Lady Tigers completed a remarkable 3-0 run in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic with a 45-42 victory over defending Class 2A state champion North Caddo in the event’s final game Saturday night at Bossier.

Qua Chambers led the Lady Tigers with 16 points. Emily Ward and Abbie Wynn scored 10 points each.

Chambers scored 12 points in the first half and the Lady Tigers led 33-27.

Benton struggled in the third third quarter, scoring just three points — all by Wynn. North Caddo tallied nine and the game was tied at 36 going into the fourth.

The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Rebels 9-6 in the fourth.

Recent Alabama signee Destiny Rice led North Caddo with 29 points. All but seven of those came in the first half.

Benton had a big advantage at the free throw line, sinking 18 to just five for North Caddo. Chambers hit eight of 15, and Wynn was four of five.

Benton (4-0) also defeated defending District 1-5A champion and 2018 5A semifinalist Captain Shreve 45-42 and defending Class 4A state champion Warren Easton 45-43 in the event.

In another Classic game Saturday, Bossier fell to Rayville 61-50. Traciona Russell had a big game for the Lady Kats with 26 points.

Kelcee Marshall hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Parkway finished 2-1 in the Classic, falling to defending Class 1A state champion Delhi 54-51 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Haughton finished runner-up in the Lakeside tournament.

The Lady Bucs defeated Doyline 59-34 in the semifinals before falling to Minden 44-39 in the championship game.

Haughton raced to a 20-4 lead in the first quarter against Doyline and led 37-16 at the half.

Ten Lady Bucs scored. Takaiya Sweeney led the way with 14 points. DeShunia Davis added 12, Reagan Jorstad nine and Ashley Hollis eight.

Taralyn Sweeney and Takaiya Sweeney led Haughton against Minden with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Taralyn Sweeney hit two 3-pointers.

Haughton (2-2) plays Minden again Monday at 6 p.m. at Haughton.