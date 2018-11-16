High school girls basketball: Benton wins matchup of defending district champs in Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Bossier

The Benton Lady Tigers edged the Captain Shreve Lady Gators 45-42 on the second day of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic girls basketball event Thursday at Bossier High.

Benton is the defending District 1-4A champion, and Captain Shreve is the defending 1-5A champ. Both teams made the semifinals in their respective classes last season.

In other games at Bossier, Bossier fell to Green Oaks 47-44, Natchitoches Central defeated Booker T. Washington 40-39, North Caddo topped Warren Easton 59-52 and Southwood downed Loyola College Prep 55-43. The Easton-North Caddo game featured last season’s Class 4A and Class 2A state champions.

Elsewhere, Haughton downed Northwood 47-41 in the first round of the Lakeside tournament. In a non-tournament game, Airline fell to Ruston 49-40 in Ruston.

Qua Chambers and Jada Anderson led Benton against Captain Shreve with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Chambers scored 11 in the first half, and Anderson tallied seven in the second quarter as the Lady Tigers built a 21-13 halftime lead.

Shreve sliced the eight-point lead to 31-30 after three quarters. Chambers scored six points in the fourth quarter. Anderson scored five, all at the free throw line. Emily Ward also hit a big 3-pointer in the fourth.

Benton faces Warren Easton at 8 Friday night in a rematch of a Class 4A semifinal game last season won by Easton 64-54.

At Ruston, Zahria Lloyd led Airline with 16 points, including 12 in the second half. Keiarra Lloyd scored seven of her nine points in the fourth quarter.

Brianasia Owens led Ruston with 22 points.

Airline trailed by just 20-18 at the half. But Owens scored 12 points in the third quarter and Ruston took control with an 18-7 run.

Airline (1-1) returns to action Monday against Mansfield in the Natchitoches Central tournament.

Haughton improved to 1-1 with the victory over Northwood. The Lakeside tournament runs through Saturday.

Here is the remaining scheduled in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic.

FRIDAY

At Bossier

Red River vs. Hammond, 3

Southwood vs. Mansfield, 4:15

Hammond vs. Captain Shreve, 5:30

Bossier vs. Natchitoches Central, 6:45

Benton vs. Warren Easton, 8

At Rusheon Middle School

BTW vs. Byrd, 4

Parkway vs. Rayville, 5:15

Loyola vs. Woodlawn, 6:30

Hammond vs. Captain Shreve, 7:45

SATURDAY

At Bossier

Delhi vs. Parkway, 9 a.m.

Byrd vs. Green Oaks, 10:20

Rayville vs. El Dorado, 11:40

Mansfield vs. Warren Easton, 1 p.m.

Natchitoches Central vs. Loyola, 2:20

El Dorado vs. Delhi, 3:40

Red River vs. Southwood, 5

Bossier vs. Rayville, 6:20

Benton vs. North Caddo, 7:40