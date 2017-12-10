The Benton Lady Tigers defeated Class 2A power North Caddo 56-42 in the championship game of the Trak1 Background Screening Lady Tigers Tournament Saturday night at Benton.

Sophomore guard Qua Chambers, named the tournament’s MVP, led Benton with 24 points.

Chambers and junior All-Tournament selection Emily Ward both scored eight points in the first quarter as Benton jumped out to a 19-6 lead.

Ward scored 12 of her 14 in the first half and Benton (8-2) led 32-15. Chambers scored 12 in the third quarter as Benton maintained the 15-point advantage.

North Caddo (12-2), which edged Evangel 44-42 in the semifinals earlier Saturday, got 23 points from Destiny Rice.

Airline dropped a tough 49-47 decision to Southwood in the consolation finals.

Makayla Bendaw hit five 3-pointers and led the Lady Vikings with 15 points.

Parkway defeated West Ouachita 47-44 in the seventh-place game.

Freshman Sh’Diamond McKnight led the Lady Panthers with 31 points. McKnight scored 14 in a 40-36 loss to Southwood in the consolation semifinals.

Elsewhere, the Bossier Lady Kats finished third in the Tournament of Champions in Fort Smith, Ark.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com