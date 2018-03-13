Benton junior Emily Ward has been named to the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches’ Association All-State girls basketball team.

Ward was one of just 10 players selected from all classifications. She averaged 18.5 points, 14.7 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks for a team that finished 27-7 and advanced to the Class 4A semifinals.

Other selections were Evangel’s Tiara Young, DeRidder’s Domonique Davis, Walker’s Breanna Zeringue, Captain Shreve’s Kennedi Heard, Barbe’s Brandi Williams, Ursuline’s Kourtney Weber, South Lafourche’s Traya Bruce, University Lab’s Alyssa Fisher and South Beauregard’s Ashlynn DeRouen.

