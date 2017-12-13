Tuesday was a good night for Bossier Parish high school girls basketball teams. The Bossier Lady Kats, Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Plain Dealing Lady Lions all won.

In non-district games, Airline topped Huntington 49-41 at Huntington, Benton downed Byrd 59-34 at Byrd and Bossier edged Ouachita Parish 44-43 at Bossier. In a District 1-1A opener, Plain Dealing defeated Ringgold 62-2 at Ringgold.

That last score is not a typo. Ringgold has scored in double digits in only two of its seven games.

At Bossier, Traciona Russell hit two free throws late in the game to lift the Lady Kats to the victory.

Destiny Thomas led Bossier (10-2) with 17 points.

“Destiny Thomas was incredible down the stretch in putting the game away,” Bossier coach Deshawn Williams said.

Russell added 10 points and Chloe Walker eight.

Bossier built a 27-14 halftime lead, but Ouachita rallied and made a game of it. The Lady Lions (9-3) had a six-game winning streak snapped.

At Huntington, Keirra McCoy poured in 21 points, including two 3-pointers, to lead Airline to the victory.

Zahria Lloyd chipped in with 13.

The Lady Vikings (5-9) rallied from a 26-18 halftime deficit. McCoy scored 12 points in the third quarter, and Airline went on a 19-8 run to take a 37-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

Taylor Bell topped Huntington (9-5) with 13 points.

Benton raised its record to 9-2 with the victory over Byrd. Plain Dealing improved to 4-8 with the win over Ringgold.

