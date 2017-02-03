The Bossier Lady Kats, Benton Lady Tigers and Plain Dealing Lady Lions notched girls basketball district victories Friday night.

In District 1-4A, Bossier routed North DeSoto 73-38 at Bossier and Benton crushed Fair Park 74-37 at Benton.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing downed Cedar Creek 35-29 in Ruston. The Lady Lions won their fifth straight and ended the Lady Cougars’ six-game winning streak.

In District 1-5A, Airline fell to co-leader Captain Shreve 60-48 at Shreve. The Haughton-Parkway game had not been reported as of late Friday night.

At Bossier, Brianna West hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead nine Lady Kats who scored. Destiny Thomas added 12 points and Kelcee Marshall 11.

Bossier, which won its fourth straight, improved to 13-13 overall and 5-3 in district. The Lady Kats were No. 16 in this week’s Class 4A power rankings released by the LHSAA. The top 16 teams in the final rankings get to host a first-round playoff game.

Bossier has a couple of tough road games left against 1-4A leader Huntington and Woodlawn. Wins over those teams would likely result in a top 16 finish.

Huntington (18-5, 8-0) defeated Woodlawn (14-9, 6-2) 44-38 Friday, clinching a share of the district championship.

At Benton, Emily Ward poured in 31 points to lead 10 Lady Tigers who scored. Qua Chambers added 13 and Abbie Wynn 12.

Benton improved to 15-14 and 4-4. The Lady Tigers were No. 27 in the latest 4A power rankings. The top 32 generally make the playoffs.

Benton faces a tough test at Minden Tuesday and then will be heavily favored in the season finale at Northwood.

At Shreve, Airline dropped to 13-14 overall and 6-5 in 1-5A. Shreve improved to 24-5 and 9-1.

The Lady Vikings were No. 31 in the Class 5A power rankings. They close the regular season Tuesday at Haughton.

At Cedar Creek, Dra Briggs scored 20 of the Lady Lions’ 35 points in the victory.

Plain Dealing improved to 13-10 overall and 9-3 in district. The Lady Lions are in second place in 1-1A behind defending district and state champ Arcadia. With two games to play in the regular season, including one against Arcadia, Plain Dealing was No. 13 in the 1A power rankings and will likely host a first-round playoff game.

Cedar Creek dropped to 20-7 and 8-4.

