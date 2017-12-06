The Bossier Lady Kats extended their winning streak to seven with a 44-25 victory over Peabody on Tuesday night in Alexandria.

Bossier (7-1) got 18 points from Destiny Williams and 17 from Chloe Walker.

Elsewhere, the Haughton Lady Bucs routed Northwood 72-46 at Northwood, the Benton Lady Tigers dropped a 73-71 overtime decision to West Monroe on the road, the Parkway Panthers defeated Booker T. Washington 50-44 at home and Airline lost to undefeated Minden 77-46 at Airline.

Benton (5-2) led West Monroe by two late in regulation, but a foul was called on the Lady Tigers with 1 second left. The Lady Rebels made both free throws to send it into overtime.

Zahria Lloyd led Airline (3-7) against Minden with 15 points. Taaliyah Johnson added 10.

Bre Rodgers and Strawberry Batton paced Minden (10-0) with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Freshman Taralyn Sweeney continued her outstanding start to the season with 25 points in Haughton’s victory. She sank three 3-pointers.

Peaches Landry and Champagne Dennis scored 14 each. Champagne Dennis chipped in with 13.

Haughton improved to 5-4.

Parkway raised its record to 5-4 with its victory.

